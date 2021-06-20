Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

