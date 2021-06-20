Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE FRX opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Forest Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
About Forest Road Acquisition
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
