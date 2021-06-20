Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

NYSE FRX opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Forest Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.