Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $912,110.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00137543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00179972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,576.13 or 0.99541742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

