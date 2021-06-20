Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$7.29 on Friday. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

