Flow (FLOW) Hits One Day Volume of $64.91 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Flow has a market capitalization of $425.12 million and approximately $64.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $10.02 or 0.00028296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00137789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00180827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.20 or 0.99740853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

