FLO Hits One Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

