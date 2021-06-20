Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FLC opened at $24.45 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

