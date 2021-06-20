FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 81.05 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,156,273 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.89. The firm has a market cap of £990.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.