First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

