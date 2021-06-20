First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.21% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

