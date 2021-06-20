First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

