First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $45,956.25 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FGBI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.