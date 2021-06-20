Financial Survey: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) vs. APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and APi Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.19 -$153.00 million $1.22 17.39

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86%

Risk and Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APi Group beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

