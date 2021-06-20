Financial Review: Polaris (NYSE:PII) & Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuvve alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuvve and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polaris 2 5 7 1 2.47

Nuvve presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $146.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Polaris.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09% Polaris 3.49% 63.13% 13.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Polaris $7.03 billion 1.14 $124.80 million $7.74 16.92

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Nuvve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polaris beats Nuvve on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.