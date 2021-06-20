Financial Analysis: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mazda Motor and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.20 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -108.13 XPeng $895.68 million 39.89 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -27.92

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85

XPeng has a consensus price target of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.