Financial Analysis: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.70 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.09 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $40.09 million 0.17 -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

