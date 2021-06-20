Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Finance Of America Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

FOA stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

