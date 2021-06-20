Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FRRVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $29.54 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

