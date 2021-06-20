Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 12,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,309,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

