Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 59,610 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $52,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 238,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

