Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,853,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $57,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

