Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 597,853 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 597,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.39% of PulteGroup worth $54,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

