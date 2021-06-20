Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northern Trust by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.