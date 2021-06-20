Faceter Price Up 8.9% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,700.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.