Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $162.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

