Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Exponent worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 129,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.