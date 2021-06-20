Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

