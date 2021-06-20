EXMO Coin (EXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $182,206.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $9.47 million and $182,206.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

