Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

