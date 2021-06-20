Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.