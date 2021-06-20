Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.77 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

