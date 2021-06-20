Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.97. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

