Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.97. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
