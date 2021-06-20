Evoke Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

