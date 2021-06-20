Evoke Wealth LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOR shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOR opened at $2.60 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

