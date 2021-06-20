Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

