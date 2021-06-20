Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

