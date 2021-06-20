Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $155.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.79. 361,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,780. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -528.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.77.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

