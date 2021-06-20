Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) Head-To-Head Survey

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ARTISTdirect alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARTISTdirect and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 0 19 0 2.90

Etsy has a consensus price target of $218.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Etsy 23.46% 73.44% 21.65%

Risk & Volatility

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, meaning that its share price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 12.51 $349.25 million $2.69 63.13

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Etsy beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ARTISTdirect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARTISTdirect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.