Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $191.72 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

