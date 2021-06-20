Ethic Inc. Has $324,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after buying an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

