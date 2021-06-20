Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,508 shares of company stock worth $28,805,904. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

