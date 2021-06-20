Ethic Inc. Buys New Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

JHX opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.