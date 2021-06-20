Ethic Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

