Ethic Inc. Buys 405 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $383.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.