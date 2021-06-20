Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $445,601.94 and approximately $25,756.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.51 or 0.06308548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00142942 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,287,653 coins and its circulating supply is 183,258,240 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

