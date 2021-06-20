Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $301.17 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

