ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
