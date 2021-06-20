ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

