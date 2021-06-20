Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $643,697.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,266 shares of company stock worth $2,022,329. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

