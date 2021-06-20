Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.