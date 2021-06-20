Ergoteles LLC Sells 27,906 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MSG Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSG Networks by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 205,228 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $836.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

